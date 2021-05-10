A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light northwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Areas of frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

