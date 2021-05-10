 

Clarion County MOPS to Host ‘Mom to Mom’ Sale on June 26

Monday, May 10, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

MOPS-annual-saleCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) is hosting a ‘Mom to Mom’ sale on June 26.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Trinity Point Church of God. It will take place outside if weather permits or inside downstairs if the weather conditions are poor.

The sale will include gently-used maternity, baby, and child-related items, including clothing, toys, and furniture.

Concessions and a bake sale will also be available.

The event is open to the public.

Clarion County MOPS is also still looking for additional sellers for the event. The cost is $10.00 for a table and interested individuals can email [email protected] to register.

Trinity Point Church of God is located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa. 16214.

More information on Clarion County MOPS can be found on their Facebook page, or on their website at http://www.mops.org/groups/clarioncountymops.

MOM 2 MOM FB


