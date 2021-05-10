Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mango Jalapeno Sloppy Joe Sliders

If you can’t find mango, chopped pineapple will work just as well for this tangy slider!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup water



1 envelope taco seasoning2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce2 tablespoons steak sauce2 tablespoons olive oil1 small onion, halved and sliced1 small green pepper, sliced1 medium mango, peeled and chopped1 jalapeno pepper, sliced1 teaspoon sugar1/4 teaspoon salt12 dinner or slider rolls, split1/4 cup butter, melted1 cup mayonnaise1/2 cup salsa verde1-1/2 cups shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Add water, taco seasoning, pepper sauce and steak sauce; cook and stir until sauce thickens, 2-4 minutes. Remove and keep warm.

-In another skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, green pepper, mango, jalapeno, sugar and salt; cook and stir until lightly browned, 8-10 minutes.

-Meanwhile, place rolls, cut side up, on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until golden brown, 2-3 minutes. Spread with melted butter. Combine mayonnaise and salsa verde; spread over roll bottoms. Top with beef mixture, pepper mixture and cheese; replace tops. Serve with extra sauce. Enjoy!

