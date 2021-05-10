Clarion Hospital Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported no new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 10, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 5/09/2021: 13,258

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,219

Positives: 2,140

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 5/09/2021: 47,441

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,121

Positives: 3,713

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/10/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 9 patients. 0 suspected. 9 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Vaccine

– Vaccine is readily available. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins are being accepted at Clarion and Butler vaccination clinics.

– Community spread continues. Nearly all patients admitted to the hospital have not been vaccinated.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.