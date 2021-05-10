Clarion University Track & Field Finishes Week at PSAC Outdoor Championships, Places 13th

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team completed their weekend at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Outdoor Championships on Saturday, placing 13th thanks to a handful of scoring competitions on the final day of action.

Clarion recorded 23 team points over the course of the week.

Shelly Jones recorded the best finish of the day for the Golden Eagles, placing fifth in the Shot Put with the best outdoor performance of her career. Jones put the shot 12.81m on her second toss of the day, a mark that ranks fifth on the all-time performance list at Clarion. Not only was it by far her best outdoor shot of the season, it was also her best collegiate mark ever, breaking her previous PR of 12.62m set indoors on Jan. 25, 2020. Jones’ mark nudged Julie Evenoski’s 12.78m performance in 2002 off the top-five in the list.

Also scoring in the field was Delaney Beard, who made her first trip to the Outdoor Championships a memorable one with a strong performance in the Triple Jump. Beard recorded a PR jump on her fifth attempt of the day, leaping 11.05m to place eighth in the field. Beard’s previous best this year was an 11.01m mark set at the LHU Earlybird this year.

Senior Haley Schaller earned points in the 5000m, with the senior runner completing the long-distance race in 18:34.09. Schaller made her big move in the middle laps, going from as far back as 13th place to seventh in the final three trips around the track. She saved her fastest leg for the very end, completing the last lap in just over 80 seconds to finishing with points.

In other events, Katlynn Traister saw her extraordinary senior season come to an end, placing 13th in the 200m with a time of 26.31. The 4x400m Relay team of Hunter Barger, Kia Braithwaite, Letizia Collini, and Mackenzie Carver took 12th place with a time of 4:08.87. Autumn Pettinato and Jenna Tech both competed in the Javelin, placing 13th and 15th, respectively.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

