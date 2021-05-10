Doris J. Goughler, 80, of Parker, formerly of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Doris was born in Callensburg on September 11, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Roberta Whitmore Wetzel.

She was a 1958 graduate of Keystone High School. In her earlier years, Doris had been a housekeeper for several local families and a caretaker of her sister’s children. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, collecting cookbooks, and word searches. She was a member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church where she served as an ordained deacon and vacation bible school teacher’s assistant and treasurer. In her earlier years, Doris was an assistant den leader for the Cub Scouts, and was a member of the Emlenton Civic Club and Emlenton PTO.

She married William Bruce Goughler at the Callensburg United Methodist Church on June 25, 1965.

Surviving is a son, Michael W. Goughler and his husband, Lindsley A. Dunn, of Parker; a daughter, Melissa A. Pellarin and her husband, Thomas, of Greentree; seven grandchildren, Zachary C. Goughler and his wife, Maria, Destine I. Garver, Nicole L. Garver, Nathan Kunselman, Dylan Goughler, Gavin Pellarin, and Johnny Pellarin; a brother, Ronald Wetzel of Sligo, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Lynn Goughler Savage, who died on August 31, 2016; two sisters, Barbara Young and Betty Levy; a brother, Marvin Wetzel; and a very dear friend, Patricia Henery.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, on Friday, May 14, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. from the Emlenton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Knopp, church pastor, officiating. Private interment will be in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery, Emlenton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA at cfvna.org or the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 28, Emlenton, PA 16373. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

