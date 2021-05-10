 

Featured Local Job: Hostesses and Bartenders

Monday, May 10, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses and bartenders.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

  • Friendly and positive attitude
  • Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
  • Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
  • Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend
  • Full-time and part-time positions are available.

    • No experience required.

    Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828, the restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

    Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]


