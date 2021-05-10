Featured Local Job: Manufacturing Team Employee

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a motivated person to join their manufacturing team.

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.