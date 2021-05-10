Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring for multiple positions.

The available positions are as follows:

Full Time (240 day) Administrative Assistant to the Business Manager.

This position will provide administrative assistance to the Business Manager in payroll oversight, accounts payable and receivable processing, and managing personnel relations. Associates degree in accounting or business management required. Bachelor’s degree and human resource experience preferred.

Secondary Instrumental Music Teacher and Band Director.

PA Certification Music PK-12 and experience in Secondary Instrumental Music preferred.

Part-time K-6 Teacher

PA certification in Elementary Education required with and endorsement in STEM.

Temporary Part-time Elementary Teacher

PA Certification in Elementary Education Grades PK-4

Part-time Paraprofessional

Must have an associate’s degree or be highly qualified. Experience as a paraprofessional preferred.

Sub Positions

Food Services and Night Custodial

All applicants must possess the following required clearances, Act 34; Act 15; Act 114, within one year of hire date.

Interested applicants should send resume, cover letter, current clearances, certification (teachers only), and standard teaching application(teachers only) to Joseph Carrico, Superintendent, Clarion Area School District, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214, [email protected]

Deadline for applications is May 24, 2021.

