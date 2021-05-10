Hit-and-Run Crash Reported in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Strattanville Borough.

According to police, the accident happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, on Washington Street just west of Spruce Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Washington Street when it veered off to the right shoulder of the roadway and struck two mailboxes. The vehicle then proceeded back onto the road and fled the scene.

