Manuela Castaneda Shaffer, 75, of Rockland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following complications of recent surgery.

She was born November 14, 1945, in Zacatecas, Mexico to the late Narcizo Garcia and Antonia Gamboa.

Manuela proudly taught herself to speak, read, and write English.

She was an active member of the Rockland United Methodist Church where she helped cook and serve church dinners and assisted with their yard sale fundraisers for ministry.

Manuela enjoyed gardening, with her specialty being her Roma tomatoes. She loved growing outdoor flowers and indoor houseplants; her green thumb could nurture any plant back to health (or from Vera’s house). She loved tending to her flock of chickens, and “her girls” would follow her all around her yard clucking and enjoying her presence. She was an excellent cook and baker. You never left her home without a full belly or a container of cookies, cake or soup. She was famous for her Texas Sheet Cake and her Best In The West beans. Her real love and passion was spending time with the Lord and her grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as Grammy ‘Wella. Manuela’s love was a testament to Jesus Christ; loving creatures great and small with absolute humility, full of unbounded kindness, and a reckless love that never wearied of doing good.

Mrs. Shaffer was a dedicated, brilliant homemaker – she set an atmosphere around her that was warm and safe, everyone who found themselves in her light knew they were cherished. She lovingly cared for her late husband/partner/soulmate, dedicating 25 years to his care, after he suffered a debilitating stroke in 1992. She brought love, happiness, and compassion to everyone she met, often mothering and befriending anyone who crossed her path. She was a beautiful soul; always graceful and gracious, thinking of others and loving those held dear to her fiercely.

She also served as the custodian at Rockland United Methodist Church for many years.

She was married in New Mexico on March 21, 1974, to Harold Paul Shaffer, and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2018.

Surviving are five children: Evelyn Serafin and her husband Rudy of El Paso, Texas, Daniel Shaffer and his wife Carmen of Omaha, Nebraska, Vera Campbell and her husband Will of Kennerdell, Scott Shaffer and his wife Kate of Rockland, and Matthew Shaffer of Sacramento, California; seven grandchildren: Raymond Carreon, Lisa Fowler, Casey and Colten Campbell, Sam and Anna Shaffer, and Maya Shaffer; and three great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Maria, Guillermo, Salvador, and Bertha.

A visitation will be held Wednesday (May 12) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. On Thursday (May 13), a visitation will be held from 6 – 6:45 p.m. in the Rockland United Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Road, where a funeral service will follow Thursday at 7 p.m. with Rev. John Miller, officiating. Private interment will be in Rockland Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Manuela wanted her service to be a celebration of her life, and those attending are encouraged to wear yellow, and any floral tributes sent also be yellow, in honor of her favorite color.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Youth Center, P.O. Box 1371, 501 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso, TX 79948-1371; or the Rockland United Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Road, Kennerdell, PA, 16374.

Online condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.hilebest.com .

