Marble Woman Charged With Unauthorized Use of Former Employer’s Credit Card Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former employee of a downtown Clarion business who allegedly used a company credit card to make over $2,000.00 in purchases from Amazon is due in court tomorrow.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Samantha Marie Culp, of Marble, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

She faces the following charges:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3



– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

She is currently free as she was released on her own recognizance following her arraignment on April 21.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, April 15, Clarion Borough Police received a complaint from a known individual who is the director of a business on Wood Street in Clarion. The individual told police that a former employee, Samantha Culp, had been stealing money from the business.

It was reported that on Tuesday, April 13, the business received a bank statement in the mail for the business account and found a purchase through Amazon on April 2 in the amount of $964.60. The individual then continued to look through the statement and noticed several more items purchased online through Amazon on March 27, March 29, March 31, April 1, April 11, April 12, and April 13, according to the complaint.

The business director told police the company did not make these purchases and did not give anyone else permission to make the purchases. The individual reported that after viewing the statement, the business contacted Amazon and spoke to a representative who advised that the charges in question were not on the business Amazon account but on another customer account under the name Samantha Culp, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Amazon advised that the account under Culp’s name used the business credit card, and the items were shipped to a known address in Marble, Pa.

The individual told police that Culp is a former employee who left her position as a business manager with the company on November 13, 2020, to take another job. The individual also stated Culp would have had access to the account information when she was working for the company, the complaint notes.

The individual also told police that after speaking with Amazon, she went back through bank statements from when Culp was employed at the business, from March 25, 2019, to November 13, 2020, and searched for other unauthorized transactions. She then found additional transactions that began to occur on November 18, 2020, five days after Culp left the company.

According to the complaint, the total amount of the unauthorized transactions was found to be $2,262.31.

The individual also showed police a post that Culp had written on Facebook saying she had ordered a playground on Amazon and it had gotten lost in the mail, and noted that she checked the business account and found that Amazon did refund the business $964.60 for a playground set, the complaint indicates.

Police contacted Culp to set up an interview, and she agreed to come in to speak to police on April 16; she then called early that morning to say she would not be coming for the interview as she wanted to speak to a lawyer first, according to the complaint.

Culp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

