Martha J. Kepple

Monday, May 10, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bTMdXmpCL0A0 (1)Martha J. Kepple, 76, of Callensburg, passed away on Saturday May 8, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on December 27, 1944, in Licking Township, she was the daughter of Stanley and Margaret (Flick) Kepple.

Martha was a Homemaker. She was a member of the Callensburg Church of God. In her spare time, she enjoyed activities at the Rimersburg Senior Center, playing the piano, animals, and her family gatherings.

Martha is survived by a sister; Mary Kriebel of Callensburg; two brothers, Arnold Kepple of Callensburg, and Ronald Kepple of Shepherdstown, W.V.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruth Kepple and a brother, Paul Kepple.

Funeral services will be held at the Callensburg Church of God on Tuesday May 11, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Larry Rapp, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Callensburg Church of God, Callensburg, PA. 16213.

Due to Covid-19 masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.


