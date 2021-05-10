Memorial Service Set for Darl Franklin Kunselman

A memorial service for Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, who passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Trinity Hall, 2601 Brookville Street, Fairmount City, PA, 16224 at 2:00 p.m with Rev Thaddeus Taylor officiating.

