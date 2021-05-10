Passenger Ejected From Vehicle in Route 62 Crash

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was ejected from a vehicle during a one-vehicle crash on State Route 62 on Friday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:13 p.m. on May 7, on State Route 62 near Forker Lane, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say a known 31-year-old Oil City man was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on State Route 52, going too fast for conditions on the wet roadway, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree with its driver’s side.

According to police, while the vehicle was going off the roadway, the front right passenger, identified as a 27-year-old Oil City woman, attempted to grab the door to brace herself and accidentally grabbed the door handle, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle due to her failure to wear a seat belt.

Police say the ejected passenger was transported to Allegheny General Hospital but was believed to have only suffered minor injuries.

The driver was found to not have a valid driver’s license and was also charged with multiple traffic violations.

The names of the individuals involved in this incident were not released.

