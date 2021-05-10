 

State Police Calls: Harassment Incident, DUI Crash

Monday, May 10, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment on April 18.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:47 p.m. on April 18 at a location on Veterans Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, and involved 42-year-old Sherry Ganci.

The victim is a known 50-year-old Knox man.

DUI Crash in Clarion Township

According to police, around 11:24 a.m. on May 8, a crash occurred on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say a known individual was operating a 2008 Nissan Sentra, traveling east on U.S. 322, going approximately 55 miles per hour when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and came to a final rest.

According to police, the driver was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, May 10, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

