Leeper Woman Accused of Using Drugs in Front of Children

Monday, May 10, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screenshot at May 10 09-21-58FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of possible child endangerment in Farmington Township.

State police received information on May 2 regarding a known Leeper woman who was using/possessing drugs at a location on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was also discovered that the known female had three small children, ages three, seven, and eight, living in the same room with her.

Due to safety concerns that the children could accidentally access the drugs or paraphernalia, a report was made to Childline to have a home inspection done to verify the safety of the residence for children.


