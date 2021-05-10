William D. “Bill” Smith of Grove City passed peacefully on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, in Quality Life Services, Grove City. He was 92.

Bill was born on June 26, 1928, in Mercer Township, Butler County to William J. and Kathleen (Bovard) Smith. He was raised on the farm where he was born and later graduated from Harrisville High School in 1946.

Bill enlisted in the US Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War until 1953.

He married Faye McFadden on February 14, 1953; she preceded him in death on June 20, 2009.

He retired in 1993 from the former First National Bank of Slippery Rock where he was a Vice President and worked for the bank for 34 years. Also, he served as secretary for the board of directors for 30 years.

Bill was an active member of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Harrisville.

He was a member of the F & AM Lodge #603, New Castle Consistory, and the former Grove City Kiwanis Club. He also served a total of 12 years on various school boards.

He is survived by a son, Scott Smith and wife Machelle, Oil City; a daughter, Janet Smith, Grove City; 2 grandchildren, Zachary Smith and fiancé Jenna Loux and Abby Walker and husband Luke; 3 great grandchildren, Eli, Owen, and Lexi Walker; a brother, Leroy Smith and wife Martha, Grove City; and a friend, Earleene Swafford. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents, wife, a sister, Ruth Wunch, and 2 brothers, Richard and James Smith preceded Bill in death.

Memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Private family services in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City with burial following in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville. A public gathering and memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

