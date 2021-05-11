 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68.


