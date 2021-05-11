 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Man Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash in Indiana County

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aWEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in northern Indiana County on Sunday.

Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, to a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Dayton Smicksburg Road, just east of Dry Knob Road after an unoccupied 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue was observed at a final rest with no one around.

Police say it was determined that 31-year-old Cory J. Webb, of Rural Valley, had been operating the vehicle traveling west when he lost control while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle then left the roadway on the east side and struck a utility pole anchor and a tree.

It came to a final rest off the eastbound side facing east with the rear of the vehicle against the tree.

According to police, Webb fled the scene after the crash occurred.

Webb was not injured.

It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Grizzly Hauling.

Penelec was contacted to fix the utility pole anchor.

Webb was cited for a speed violation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.