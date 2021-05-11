Area Man Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash in Indiana County

WEST MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in northern Indiana County on Sunday.

Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, to a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Dayton Smicksburg Road, just east of Dry Knob Road after an unoccupied 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue was observed at a final rest with no one around.

Police say it was determined that 31-year-old Cory J. Webb, of Rural Valley, had been operating the vehicle traveling west when he lost control while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle then left the roadway on the east side and struck a utility pole anchor and a tree.

It came to a final rest off the eastbound side facing east with the rear of the vehicle against the tree.

According to police, Webb fled the scene after the crash occurred.

Webb was not injured.

It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Grizzly Hauling.

Penelec was contacted to fix the utility pole anchor.

Webb was cited for a speed violation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

