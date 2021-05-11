Case Against Woman Accused of Theft of Over $500K from Employer Moved to Federal Court

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Indiana County woman accused of stealing over a half million dollars from her employer will be moved to Federal Court.

On Monday, District Attorney Bob Manzi announced that the criminal case against 62-year-old Sandra Doak, of Blairsville, will be moved to Federal Court for prosecution and the State Court prosecution has been withdrawn.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania State Police conducted an investigation into Doak after it was discovered that she was stealing from her employer. Doak was subsequently charged with theft and related offenses after it was determined that she stole over $500,000.00 during a seven-year period.

“Our office has a strong relationship with the Federal prosecutors for the U.S. Department of Justice in the Western District of Pennsylvania. In this matter, the State Court has jurisdiction only over charges of theft against Mrs. Doak. The Federal Court will be able to prosecute Mrs. Doak on additional charges of mail fraud and tax evasion as well as the theft,” said Manzi.

“These additional offenses are expected to result in a longer period of incarceration under their sentencing guidelines. On top of that, the Federal Court has abilities to seek restitution that the State Court is not permitted.”

“It is important that my office stands up for victim’s rights and maximizes the consequences of criminal actions when these partnerships allow.”

The release notes every defendant is innocent until proven guilty in court The charging of a defendant does not equate to a finding of guilt.

