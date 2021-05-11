 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Florentine Panini

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This grilled sandwich has the perfect Italian flair!

Ingredients

1 package (5 ounces) fresh baby spinach
2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 cup butter, softened
8 slices sourdough bread
1/4 cup creamy Italian salad dressing
8 slices provolone cheese
1/2 pound shaved deli chicken
2 slices red onion, separated into rings

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, saute spinach in oil until wilted, about 2 minutes. Drain; wipe skillet clean.

-Spread 4 bread slices with salad dressing. Layer with a cheese slice, chicken, spinach, onion, and another cheese slice. Top with remaining bread. Butter outsides of sandwiches.

-Cook in the same skillet or panini maker until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


