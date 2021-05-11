Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Florentine Panini

This grilled sandwich has the perfect Italian flair!

Ingredients

1 package (5 ounces) fresh baby spinach

2 teaspoons olive oil



1/4 cup butter, softened8 slices sourdough bread1/4 cup creamy Italian salad dressing8 slices provolone cheese1/2 pound shaved deli chicken2 slices red onion, separated into rings

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, saute spinach in oil until wilted, about 2 minutes. Drain; wipe skillet clean.

-Spread 4 bread slices with salad dressing. Layer with a cheese slice, chicken, spinach, onion, and another cheese slice. Top with remaining bread. Butter outsides of sandwiches.

-Cook in the same skillet or panini maker until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted. Enjoy!

