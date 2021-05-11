George Henry Chadman, of Palm Bay, Florida, was born April 29, 1941, in Lamartine, a small village in Pennsylvania. He grew up working on farms and graduated from Keystone High School.

He was the son of the late Charles Herbert Chadman and Mary E. Nelly Chadman and passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Florida following a sudden illness.

He continued his education at Penn State, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering.

George began his career as a plant manager, designing and bringing new plants online. After a successful time in this field, he decided on a change of pace, hopped in his VW van with his dog Dragon, and drove to Miami Beach, Florida, where he bought and operated a boat rental business at the Carillon Hotel in the early 70s. He then worked as an Industrial Engineering Manager and later became a stockbroker in Miami Beach.

He married Mary Vendetti in 1974, and moved to Melbourne, Florida in 1978. There he opened, owned and operated the American Barter Exchange in Palm Bay. After that endeavor, he joined McDonnell Douglas in Titusville where he worked again as an Industrial Engineering manager for the Tomahawk cruise missile program for 13 years, while he earned his MBA in Aviation from Embry Riddle University.

When the Titusville plant closed, he was transferred to the corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, where he served as a financial analyst until he took early retirement at age 56.

George moved back to Florida to be closer to his children and joined Northrop Grumman until he retired at age 62.

Over the years he bought and managed several rental houses. He enjoyed skiing, running, fishing, reading, socializing with the Trailblazers Club, and doing research on his stock portfolio.

George is survived by his three sons: Christopher, Nicholas, and Jonathan Chadman, all of Palm Bay; grandchildren: Brittany, Makayla, and Donovan Chadman, and great granddaughter, Hayden Hoaglund.

For George’s Florida family and friends, calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, Florida, Deacon Al Somma will officate over the service to follow at 5 p.m.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Chris Lewis officiating.

Please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Interment will follow at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lamartine, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to George's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

