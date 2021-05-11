Gerald Edward “Judd” Beary, 89, of Oil City, passed away in the early hours Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City due to congestive heart failure.

He was born June 27, 1931, in Marble, Clarion County to the late Arley D. and Ione L. (Kapp) Beary.

He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1949 and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Clarion State College in 1953. While in college, Judd sang in the A Cappella choir. Judd was a lifelong learner, and continued his studies at Hampton University, Allegheny College, Thiel College, American University, and Texas A&M.

Mr. Beary served in the U.S. Army from 1955 through 1957.

He was a member of the Gospel Harmoneers Barbershop Quartet and sang at many area churches. Mr. Beary was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Educator’s Association (PSEA).

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City where he served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and sang in the church choir.

Judd was an avid hunter and loved hunting with his sons, Jason and Jerry and grandsons, Jonathan and Daniel. He took many memorable fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed cutting firewood, woodworking, and gardening. Judd was always very proud of his rose garden and the many fruits and vegetables that he grew. He often walked to Rockmere from his home for both enjoyment and exercise.

Mr. Beary was employed as a chemistry teacher and science department head at Cranberry High School, retiring in 1983 following 35 years of teaching.

He was married in St. Luke Lutheran Church in Venus on April 4, 1953, to the former Joan E. (Fischer), and she survives.

Also surviving are four children: Carolyn Chapman and her husband Dr. Donald Chapman of Sarasota, Florida, Jerry M. Beary and his wife Nanita of Cambridge Springs, Sarah D. Ferretti and her husband Dr. Anthony Ferretti, D.O. of Sarasota, Florida, and Jason P. Beary of Franklin; four grandchildren, Andrew and Lindsay Chapman, Jonathan Beary, Staff Sergeant USAF, and a very special granddaughter, Amanda Beck and her husband Scott; and four great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Beary; a sister, Lois McWilliams; and a brother, Russell Beary.

Visitation will be held Friday (May 14) from 4 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Additional visitation will be held Saturday (May 15) from noon until 12:45 p.m. in Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street in Oil City, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sandra Jones, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry where military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 207 State St., Oil City, PA, 16301; or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346.

Online condolences may be expressed to Judd’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

