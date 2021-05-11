Geraldine E. (Confer) Hale, 89, of Oil City, died Sunday night, May 9, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare.

She was born in Oil City on January 15, 1932, to the late Boston L. and Lula R. (Chambers) Confer.

She attended grade school at Becks school house in Venus and attended Shippenville High School. In 1981, she graduated from the Venango County Vo-Tech as a nursing aide.

She was a former member of the LoCal Girls in Cranberry and the Nazarene Church of Oil City.

Geraldine enjoyed gardening and flowers, bowling, and baking pies.

She was employed at Oakwood Rose Gardens where she graded roses and made beautiful arrangements. She also worked at “Bloomin’ Things” in the Cranberry Mall, Cranberry School cafeteria, Cunningham’s Restaurant, and McDivit’s in Seneca.

She was married in Oil City on February 14, 1953, to Thomas Samuel Hale, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 1982.

Geraldine is survived by two children, Sara Jane Slaughenhaupt of Butler, and Thomas S. Hale Jr. of Oil City; two grandchildren, Crystal L. Neubauer and her husband Walt of Butler and Matthew R. Slaughenhaupt and his significant other, Maureen Hochstetler of Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Colin and Riley Neubauer. She is also survived by a sister, Delores Gayetty of Franklin; a brother, Lyle Confer of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Dorothy Confer, Lucille Amen, Eleanor Emeheizer, and Bertha Blauser, and an infant sister; two brothers, Wade and Donald Confer; and a son-in-law, Richard Slaughenhaupt.

A private visitation and service will be held for the immediate family. Private interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

