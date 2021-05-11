 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Geraldine E. (Confer) Hale

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-cDa9lQOucmiWiTBM (1)Geraldine E. (Confer) Hale, 89, of Oil City, died Sunday night, May 9, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare.

She was born in Oil City on January 15, 1932, to the late Boston L. and Lula R. (Chambers) Confer.

She attended grade school at Becks school house in Venus and attended Shippenville High School. In 1981, she graduated from the Venango County Vo-Tech as a nursing aide.

She was a former member of the LoCal Girls in Cranberry and the Nazarene Church of Oil City.

Geraldine enjoyed gardening and flowers, bowling, and baking pies.

She was employed at Oakwood Rose Gardens where she graded roses and made beautiful arrangements. She also worked at “Bloomin’ Things” in the Cranberry Mall, Cranberry School cafeteria, Cunningham’s Restaurant, and McDivit’s in Seneca.

She was married in Oil City on February 14, 1953, to Thomas Samuel Hale, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 1982.

Geraldine is survived by two children, Sara Jane Slaughenhaupt of Butler, and Thomas S. Hale Jr. of Oil City; two grandchildren, Crystal L. Neubauer and her husband Walt of Butler and Matthew R. Slaughenhaupt and his significant other, Maureen Hochstetler of Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Colin and Riley Neubauer. She is also survived by a sister, Delores Gayetty of Franklin; a brother, Lyle Confer of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Dorothy Confer, Lucille Amen, Eleanor Emeheizer, and Bertha Blauser, and an infant sister; two brothers, Wade and Donald Confer; and a son-in-law, Richard Slaughenhaupt.

A private visitation and service will be held for the immediate family. Private interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.