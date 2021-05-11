John E. Smeltzer, 65, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on July 2, 1955, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Harold G. and Margie Annie Louise (Womeldorf) Smeltzer.

John worked as an electrician at the Polk Center in Polk, Pa. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 488 in East Brady.

He was married on July 23, 1979, to Velma B. (Montgomery) Smeltzer and she survives. He is also survived by two children, John E. Smeltzer and Elizabeth J. Montgomery both of Rimersburg, five grandchildren, Zachary “Claire” Montgomery, Hunter Stephens, Levi Stephens, Justin Smeltzer, and Cassidy Smeltzer, and four sisters, Iva “Sue” Tyson of Rimersburg, Tina Lorenz of Lincolnton, N. C., Dianne Billotte and her husband, Edward of East Brady, and Dorthy Runyan and her companion, Dan Guntrum of Rimersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Best, and two brothers, Vincent and Terry Smeltzer.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating. Immediately following the funeral service, military honors will accorded by the American Legion.

Interment will be in the Smeltzer Family Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

