Memorial Service Set for Sean Frederick Lackey

Mr. Lackey, 49, a resident of Guys Mills, died peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020, in The Meadville Medical Center; following a period of declining health.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sean Frederick Lackey has been planned and scheduled by his family.

Family and friends are invited Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:30 AM until 12 Noon at The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue. Services will begin at 12 Noon in the church with Pastor Jason Peterson, officiating. The family requests everyone to please dress casually.

Interment with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

