National Honor Society Induction Held at East Forest High School

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three new members were recently inducted into the National Honor Society at East Forest High School.

Pictured above are the newly inducted permanent members: Ryan Parrett, Dominic Drake, and David McCullough.

Megan Clow, Kenzie Kopchick, Harmony Fike, Olivia Thompson (absent from photo) were also inducted as tenth-grade probationary members.

