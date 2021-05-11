North Clarion Elementary Hosts Spring Carnival

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – A Spring Carnival was held at North Clarion Elementary School on Saturday, May 1.

(Photos and information provided by North Clarion PTO president Holly Bradybaugh)

Although North Clarion’s Spring Carnival is usually held in March, it was pushed back this year due to COVID-19 and in hopes of better weather, as it is an outdoor event. This year’s weather was beautiful and made for a perfect day.

This year’s carnival had a circus theme with “Sirkus Dayz Circus” performing two fire shows throughout the day.

In between the shows, they had an interactive show with the guests and stilt walkers that entertained the guests.

The carnival also included magic tricks by Magical Mike, as well as a special visit from SpongeBob.

Some of the events that were available for the students were Sand Art, Caricature Artist, Inkredible Ike the balloon artist, and Plant a Flower with the Clarion Garden Club.

In addition, the school had its Book Fair open for students to purchase books.

The Spring Carnival is free to all families and open to the community to come and enjoy the fun day.

The annual carnival also includes a huge Chinese auction. This year, there were 130 items for auction, all provided by donations from local businesses, as well as the students.

Pre-K through 6th-grade classes were asked to provide items based on their class themes, and then the PTO made themed baskets to add to the Chinese auction.

North Clarion High School students volunteered at the event and helped serve food – including walking tacos, nachos, hotdogs, and popcorn – as well as help with the Sand Art table.

In addition to the Chinese auction, the event also included a new raffle this year that raffled off an adult kayak filled with summer fun items including a towel and a life jacket, as well as gift certificates. There was also a raffle for a kid kayak filled with lots of summer toys, a towel, a life jacket, and gift certificates.

The winner of the kid kayak was William Frederick, and the winner of the adult kayak was Mike Howarth.

Each year, the North Clarion PTO provides this event free of charge. Donations from businesses help provide entertainment as well as Chinese auction items.

All of the money raised at the event goes back to the pre-k through 6th-grade elementary students to provide fun days, holiday parties, field trips, and many more events throughout the year for the students.

North Clarion would like to send out a big thanks to all of the businesses that sponsored or supported the event.

Those that provided cash donations and were classified as the GOLD sponsors were:

Clarion Eagles Club FOE 3807

CharVal Candy

Clarion American Legion Post #66

Central Electric

Fair Winds Cabins

MacBeth’s Cabins

Susan Bure

Sue Patton

Triple S Recycling

Burford & Henry

Chris’ Tire Service

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Dr. Vandermeer

Karg’s Autobody

Businesses that provided a donation, tickets, or basket item for the event were known as the Silver sponsors:

API

Auto Zone

Blackbird Distillery

Bob Evans

Briar Hill

Burns & Burns

Carnegie Science Center

CarMate Trailers

Christmas Tree Shops

Clarion County Fair Association

Clarion MMA & 9 Worlds Axe Throwing

Clark’s Donuts

Computer Support

Cook Forest Fun Park

Corbin’s Stained Glass

Cozumel Restaurant

Craig’s Barber

Cranberry Pet Wash & Car Wash

Daddy’s

Dan Smith’s

Delgrosso’s

Donna Oberlander

EADS Group

Faller’s Furniture

Fryburg Antique Depot

Fun Fore All

Gatesman Auto Body

Grace Burkhardt

Great Eastern Cutlery

Hunter’s Station

Iron Mills Farmstead

J&J Feeds

Jellystone Park at Cozy Rest

John Heinz History Center

Kahle’s Kitchen

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins

Kendra Scott

Keystone Safari

Lander’s General Store

Matt’s Beer Barn

Mauthe’s Country Store

Mean’s Corp & Cap

Montana’s Café

Mountain Owl Designs

Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad

Pristine Nails & Spa

Pymatuning Deer Park

Reisinger Massage

Restomod Home Furnishings

Sam’s Club of Erie

Scottish Heights Golf Club & Lodge

Seneca Skating Rink

Serenity Spa & Tanning

Seven Hills Cabins

Sheetz

Spatula Monkey BBQ & Mechanic Brewery

Steelers

The Carpet Barn

The Old Milk House Gift Shop

The Troll House Museum

Tionesta Builders Supply

Trampoline Park – Butler

Unique Salon

Vince’s Tavern

Wayside Inn

Weather Discovery Center

Wolf Corner’s Fair

Extreme Wear Inc.

YMCA Clarion

The following businesses provided food or supplies for the event as well:

Hollenbaugh’s Meat Market

Hirsch’s Meats

Vince’s Tavern

Leeper Market

AMC Theatre

Dollar General in Leeper & Fryburg

The Sawmill Restaurant

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.