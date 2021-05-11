North Clarion Elementary Hosts Spring Carnival
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – A Spring Carnival was held at North Clarion Elementary School on Saturday, May 1.
(Photos and information provided by North Clarion PTO president Holly Bradybaugh)
Although North Clarion’s Spring Carnival is usually held in March, it was pushed back this year due to COVID-19 and in hopes of better weather, as it is an outdoor event. This year’s weather was beautiful and made for a perfect day.
This year’s carnival had a circus theme with “Sirkus Dayz Circus” performing two fire shows throughout the day.
In between the shows, they had an interactive show with the guests and stilt walkers that entertained the guests.
The carnival also included magic tricks by Magical Mike, as well as a special visit from SpongeBob.
Some of the events that were available for the students were Sand Art, Caricature Artist, Inkredible Ike the balloon artist, and Plant a Flower with the Clarion Garden Club.
In addition, the school had its Book Fair open for students to purchase books.
The Spring Carnival is free to all families and open to the community to come and enjoy the fun day.
The annual carnival also includes a huge Chinese auction. This year, there were 130 items for auction, all provided by donations from local businesses, as well as the students.
Pre-K through 6th-grade classes were asked to provide items based on their class themes, and then the PTO made themed baskets to add to the Chinese auction.
North Clarion High School students volunteered at the event and helped serve food – including walking tacos, nachos, hotdogs, and popcorn – as well as help with the Sand Art table.
In addition to the Chinese auction, the event also included a new raffle this year that raffled off an adult kayak filled with summer fun items including a towel and a life jacket, as well as gift certificates. There was also a raffle for a kid kayak filled with lots of summer toys, a towel, a life jacket, and gift certificates.
The winner of the kid kayak was William Frederick, and the winner of the adult kayak was Mike Howarth.
Each year, the North Clarion PTO provides this event free of charge. Donations from businesses help provide entertainment as well as Chinese auction items.
All of the money raised at the event goes back to the pre-k through 6th-grade elementary students to provide fun days, holiday parties, field trips, and many more events throughout the year for the students.
North Clarion would like to send out a big thanks to all of the businesses that sponsored or supported the event.
Those that provided cash donations and were classified as the GOLD sponsors were:
Clarion Eagles Club FOE 3807
CharVal Candy
Clarion American Legion Post #66
Central Electric
Fair Winds Cabins
MacBeth’s Cabins
Susan Bure
Sue Patton
Triple S Recycling
Burford & Henry
Chris’ Tire Service
Clarion Federal Credit Union
Dr. Vandermeer
Karg’s Autobody
Businesses that provided a donation, tickets, or basket item for the event were known as the Silver sponsors:
API
Auto Zone
Blackbird Distillery
Bob Evans
Briar Hill
Burns & Burns
Carnegie Science Center
CarMate Trailers
Christmas Tree Shops
Clarion County Fair Association
Clarion MMA & 9 Worlds Axe Throwing
Clark’s Donuts
Computer Support
Cook Forest Fun Park
Corbin’s Stained Glass
Cozumel Restaurant
Craig’s Barber
Cranberry Pet Wash & Car Wash
Daddy’s
Dan Smith’s
Delgrosso’s
Donna Oberlander
EADS Group
Faller’s Furniture
Fryburg Antique Depot
Fun Fore All
Gatesman Auto Body
Grace Burkhardt
Great Eastern Cutlery
Hunter’s Station
Iron Mills Farmstead
J&J Feeds
Jellystone Park at Cozy Rest
John Heinz History Center
Kahle’s Kitchen
Kalyumet Camping & Cabins
Kendra Scott
Keystone Safari
Lander’s General Store
Matt’s Beer Barn
Mauthe’s Country Store
Mean’s Corp & Cap
Montana’s Café
Mountain Owl Designs
Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad
Pristine Nails & Spa
Pymatuning Deer Park
Reisinger Massage
Restomod Home Furnishings
Sam’s Club of Erie
Scottish Heights Golf Club & Lodge
Seneca Skating Rink
Serenity Spa & Tanning
Seven Hills Cabins
Sheetz
Spatula Monkey BBQ & Mechanic Brewery
Steelers
The Carpet Barn
The Old Milk House Gift Shop
The Troll House Museum
Tionesta Builders Supply
Trampoline Park – Butler
Unique Salon
Vince’s Tavern
Wayside Inn
Weather Discovery Center
Wolf Corner’s Fair
Extreme Wear Inc.
YMCA Clarion
The following businesses provided food or supplies for the event as well:
Hollenbaugh’s Meat Market
Hirsch’s Meats
Vince’s Tavern
Leeper Market
AMC Theatre
Dollar General in Leeper & Fryburg
The Sawmill Restaurant
