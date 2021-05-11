 

Old Fashioned June Jubilee Craft & Antique Tractor Show Set for June 26 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Redbank Valley Municipal ParkFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. – An Old Fashioned June Jubilee Craft & Antique Tractor Show is scheduled for June 26 at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Fairmount City.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

There will be craft vendors, flea market vendors, a tractor show, a swap meet, a tractor parade, and hayrides throughout the entire day.

There will also be food vendors including cotton candy, sno-cones, kettle corn, and more.

Adam Meyers Photography will also be on site to take summer pictures, with reasonable package rates available.

This event is planned as a fun family-friendly day for people of all ages.


