Old Fashioned June Jubilee Craft & Antique Tractor Show Set for June 26 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. – An Old Fashioned June Jubilee Craft & Antique Tractor Show is scheduled for June 26 at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Fairmount City.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

There will be craft vendors, flea market vendors, a tractor show, a swap meet, a tractor parade, and hayrides throughout the entire day.

There will also be food vendors including cotton candy, sno-cones, kettle corn, and more.

Adam Meyers Photography will also be on site to take summer pictures, with reasonable package rates available.

This event is planned as a fun family-friendly day for people of all ages.

