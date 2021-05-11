 

Police: Mercer Juvenile Detention Center Under Investigation Following Purported Gang-Related Stabbing

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

George Garzon-LagosPINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Mercer-based State Police say an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against a teen following a violent incident at George Junior Republic.

On Saturday, May 8, Mercer-based State Police were called to respond to George Junior Republic located on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, after being notified of an assault that allegedly occurred at the institution around 5:11 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

George Junior Republic is an all-boys institution for at-risk youth.

Police say upon further investigation, it was determined that a known 17-year-old male from Georgetown, Delaware, had fashioned two “shank” type weapons from various materials and then attacked a known 15-year-old male victim from Grove City while he was in his room in an Intensive Supervision Unit in the facility.

According to police, the victim was stabbed repeatedly in the head and arms with the shank weapons; the victim suffered minor cuts and puncture wounds, none of which were life-threatening. The victim was subsequently treated by medical staff within the facility.

Two crude shank weapons were reportedly recovered by staff members after the assault.

Police say further interviews by staff members revealed that the suspect had planned the attack on the victim over the past several weeks. The suspect allegedly revealed that he originally intended to kill the victim. However, he told staff members that he decided against it because he would not have protection from fellow gang members in the local prison system.

The suspect reportedly stated he intended to slash the victim’s eye so that he would lose it. The suspect allegedly claimed to be a member of the “Mexican Mafia” street gang and said the victim spoke of being a member of the “Crip” street gang.

It is currently unknown why there was a delay in the reporting of the incident by the institution, and an investigation into this aspect is ongoing, according to police.

Police say the details of the investigation were provided to the Mercer County District Attorney who advised that due to the alarming details of the incident and the grading of the charges, the suspect should be charged as an adult.

The suspect was taken into custody on Saturday, May 8, and committed to the Mercer County Jail, according to police.

According to court documents, 17-year-old George Garzon-Lagos, of Georgetown, Delaware, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Dennis M. Songer at 7:30 p.m. on May 8 on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1
– Assault by Prisoner on Another, Felony 2
– Inmate Procure Etc. Self With Weapon, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Mercer County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on May 19, with Magisterial District Judge D. Neil McEwen presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

