Primary Preview: Two Names on the Republican Ballot for County Treasurer; No Democratic Opponent

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – It will be a battle between two Republicans for Treasurer in the May 18th Primary Election.

(Photo: Incumbent Treasurer Karyn Montana (R))

Karyn Montana (R) and Kyle McConnell (R) will be the only two names on the ballot for Treasurer in the Primary Election; both names will be on the Republican ballot.

Karyn Montana (R) is the current treasurer. She was appointed by Clarion County Commissioners following the resignation of previous treasurer Tom McConnell in September of 2020. Montana then hired Kelly Yoca as the Deputy Treasurer.

Montana is a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School. She then began working in accounting at Clarion Bathware in Marble; in 1998, she left to work for New Era (now Champion Homes) in the accounting department for 17 years before being hired as the Chief Deputy Treasurer in 2016.

“Working all of those years in the accounting field was integral in preparing me for what I considered my dream job as Deputy Treasurer,” Montana said in her candidacy press release.

Montana is leaning on her care and concern for the citizens of Clarion County, beyond her accounting/treasury experience, for this election.

“My main focus as Treasurer is and always will be to serve the residents of Clarion County and ensure that their tax dollars are protected,” Montana stated in her release.

Karyn Montana has been endorsed by Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, Prothonotary Jeff Himes, Sheriff Rex Munsee, DA Drew Welsh, and Coroner Dan Shingledecker.

Montana lives in Knox with her son, Logan, and husband, Brad.

Kyle McConnell (R) will is also running for Clarion County Treasurer as a Republican.

McConnell is a 2016 graduate of Keystone High School. He is a 2021 graduate of Clarion University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.

McConnell has worked at his family’s 44-year-old business, The Pizza Shop in Knox.

“The Pizza Shop has given me invaluable insight and experience into the struggles and joys that come with being a part of the small business community of Clarion County. One of my many duties within the business was fiscal responsibility,” McConnell said on his Facebook page.

“Helping with the book work for the Pizza Shop has given me knowledge of the importance of financial responsibility. I know that it is vitally important that our county government takes its fiscal responsibility to the citizens very seriously.”

McConnell decided to run for Clarion County Treasurer because of his love for the community.

“I want to give back to this great community that has always been so good to me,” McConnell said. “I have an eye for detail and understand the importance of bookkeeping and budgeting.”

McConnell declined to provide exploreClarion.com with any additional information.

Both Karyn Montana and Kyle McConnell will be names on the Republican ballot.

With no names on the Democrat ballot, Democrats will have an opportunity to write-in a candidate of their choice.

The Primary Election will be held on May 18, 2021. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

