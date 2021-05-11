Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Full-Time Battery Technician

Riverhill Battery Warehouse

The Riverhill Battery Warehouse is looking for a full-time Battery Technician.

Training will be provided on-site.

Job responsibilities include installing batteries and running the cash register.

Please stop in at 11041 Rt 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call 814-227-2123 for more information.

Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring for multiple positions.

The available positions are as follows:

Full Time (240 day) Administrative Assistant to the Business Manager.

This position will provide administrative assistance to the Business Manager in payroll oversight, accounts payable and receivable processing, and managing personnel relations. Associates degree in accounting or business management required. Bachelor’s degree and human resource experience preferred.

Secondary Instrumental Music Teacher and Band Director.

PA Certification Music PK-12 and experience in Secondary Instrumental Music preferred.

Part-time K-6 Teacher

PA certification in Elementary Education required with and endorsement in STEM.

Temporary Part-time Elementary Teacher

PA Certification in Elementary Education Grades PK-4

Part-time Paraprofessional

Must have an associate’s degree or be highly qualified. Experience as a paraprofessional preferred.

Sub Positions

Food Services and Night Custodial

All applicants must possess the following required clearances, Act 34; Act 15; Act 114, within one year of hire date.

Interested applicants should send resume, cover letter, current clearances, certification (teachers only), and standard teaching application(teachers only) to Joseph Carrico, Superintendent, Clarion Area School District, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214, [email protected]

Deadline for applications is May 24, 2021.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a motivated person to join their manufacturing team.

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently in search of a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Are you interested in changing the lives of this “at-risk” population?

Abraxas needs leaders who are dedicated to supporting others.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the unit. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding, and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Do you want to make a difference as a direct care worker /behavior technician/ youth counselor? A Life skills worker position might be for you!

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Click Here to apply.

Program Manager II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Program Manager II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Bonus: $5000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services.

Summary:

The position supervises and coordinates direct services and related activities of the program/facility.

Essential Functions:

Supervises, assists with hiring, and evaluates staff performance, develops measurable objectives for necessary improvements, and implements appropriate corrective action to staff adhering to human resources policies and utilizing Human Resources when necessary.

Oversees clients’ individualized treatment planning process and provides assistance as required.

Provides direct supervision of the direct care staff members and coordinates with other clinical, supervisory, and educational departments the programmatic activities to optimize client services.

Oversee direct care staff members scheduling to ensure compliance with maximum contractual guidelines, control overtime, and ensure fair and equitable staff member schedules.

Review and approve direct care staff members’ timecards to ensure accuracy and completeness and submit to appropriate payroll personnel in a timely manner to process payroll at the end of each pay period.

Participates in conferences for the discussion of behavior and client progression and provides direction to other supervisory staff members.

Regularly participates with and supervises clients in specific daily programmatic activities. Ensures contractual compliance and services provided in a professional manner.

Reviews case files for quality and timeliness and provides direction and assistance to other supervisory staff as needed. Reviews performance measures on a monthly basis. Address programmatic improvement needs directly with clinical staff members.

Evaluates and coordinates training needs with the training staff and assists with ensuring training needs are met for regulatory compliance purposes.

Serves as a point of contact between supervisory staff and program/facility management.

Assists program/facility director with programmatic goals and development.

Assists with managing client flow such as entering, discharging, and reentering program/facility.

Monitor the ordering of all supplies and materials for the program/facility for the vocational, educational, clinical, and educational departments to operate effective programmatic activities remaining within budgetary and fiscal guidelines.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field minimum four (4) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which two (2) years experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level; OR

Master’s degree in related field and minimum three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which one year experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level.

Full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board, plus a minimum of four (4) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which two (2) years experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Click Here to apply.

Full-Time Laborer Positions

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps provider of durable, high-quality, custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 to 4. On the job training, no experience necessary. You will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps training wage is $10 an hour after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.

Paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person @ 244 Industrial Drive Park Rd, Brookville, PA

Servers, Cooks, and Dishwashers

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828, the restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Hostesses and Bartenders

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses and bartenders.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828, the restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Experienced Automotive Service Technician

4 Your Car Connection

4 Your Car Connection is seeking an experienced automotive service technician.

If you want to be a part of a successful team and take pride in your work, then 4 Your Car Connection might be your answer. They are looking for an experienced mechanic that is honest, hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, can work well independently, take direction, and is reliable and responsible.

All suitable candidates must be able to work a full-time work week and be able to handle manual and physical labor. Must have a valid PA Driver’s License and have reliable transportation. A PA Inspection License is required and a High School Diploma or Equivalent is preferred. The ability to work on all makes and models is a plus.

Please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.

Lot Attendant

4 Your Car Connection

4 Your Car Connection is looking for an individual who is hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, reliable, and responsible to fill the position of Lot Attendant.

Applicant must be able to handle manual and physical labor, take direction, and work well independently. This is a part-time position, however, could be a full-time position for the right candidate.

No experience is necessary, 4 Your Car Connection will train the right individual.

A valid PA Driver’s License is preferred.

If you are looking for a position in a fast-paced business and you like working with automobiles, please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.

Summer Food Crew

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for three temporary (06/10/21 through 08/27/21) part-time Food Crew positions for the state food/summer playground program.

This position involves working 25 hours per week at $8.60/hr.

Qualifications:

High school graduate; valid PA driver’s license. No prior work experience is required.

Applications and program objectives are available by contacting Human Resources at the Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than 05/17/21 by 4:00 p.m. Call 814-432-9551 or email [email protected] for more information. EOE M/F/D/V

RNs, LPNs and CNAs

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network of Oil City is hiring for a variety of clinical positions!

They have a variety of shifts and scheduling options available.

Clinical Openings: RNs, LPNs, Certified Nurse’s Aides

Don’t forget to ask us about their sign-on bonuses for select positions!

About Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They are looking to hire new compassionate team members to join their team to help in making aging easier® for all of their patients and residents. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, consider a position with them. During these unprecedented times, the Greatest Generation deserves a great act of love and their compassionate team members are ready to welcome you.

What is offered at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company-paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

APPLY NOW! www.careersatsrcare.org

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is an equal opportunity employer.

Full-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is currently seeking a full-time Teller to join their Clarion Team.

A successful candidate should have excellent communication/organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to respond in a professional manner to any customer inquiries and/or requests. Candidates must be a team player and have a flexible schedule.

Job Requirements: Previous banking experience recommended, but not required. Customer service, sales experience, and teller transaction processing experience are preferred.

Resumes must be received by 05/14/2021 at Clarion County Community Bank, Attn: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to [email protected]

EEO Statement:

Clarion County Community Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer of women, minorities, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment, without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, or marital status.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

YMCA Hiring Seasonal and Year-Round Employees

Scenic Rivers YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring seasonal and year-round employees for their Oil City, Camp Coffman, and Clarion locations. All positions will be open until filled. Apply immediately.

SUMMER DAY CAMP – YMCA Camp Coffman The YMCA is hiring to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed. SUMMER DAY CAMP BUS DRIVER The YMCA is seeking a part-time summer bus driver to transport children to and from YMCA Summer Day Camp at Camp Coffman utilizing the YMCA’s 30 passenger (or less) bus. License must include a CDL passenger stamp. FARM CAMP ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR The YMCA is seeking a part-time seasonal Farm Camp Activities Director to work with children on agricultural and animal related farm projects while they visit the Y Farm in Fertigs, PA. Knowledge and experience working with children is required. Interest or education in farming, agriculture, animal care and related activities is necessary. SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation. Counselors may apply through Keystone Smiles Americorps or the YMCA. CAMP HANDS The YMCA is seeking part-time Camp Hands for the summer season. Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities. CAMP COOK The YMCA is seeking a part-time Summer Day Camp Cook to provide breakfast and dinner to campers. Experience or interest in cooking simple meals is required. Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by May 10, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed. SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer. Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed. Apply by April 30, 2021. Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+. For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible. To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA Make a difference in the lives of others in your community while earning a paycheck. The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work evenings/weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]

NIGHTTIME CLEANING STAFF – Clarion County YMCA The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time Night Cleaning Staff to work from approximately 9:00 pm to 2:00 am Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend work. Apply in person, or print an application and drop off at the YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA. Applications can be mailed or emailed to Henry Sherman, [email protected] WELLNESS COORDINATOR – Clarion County YMCA The Clarion County YMCA is hiring part-time WELLNESS COORDINATOR. This is currently a part-time position with maximum of 28 hours per week, with possibility of full-time 35-40 hours per week based on job performance and future growth. Applications (cover letter and resume) may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled. SENIOR EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR – Clarion County YMCA The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an Exercise Instructor to teach senior/active older adult wellness classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Class times and types are flexible. Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA. Printable applications are available HERE.

BUILDING MONITOR – Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a part-time Building Monitor to supervise the general operation of the building at night and on weekends. Interested applicants must enjoy working with children and youth, be outgoing and friendly, and have supervisory skills.

Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

Mechanic

Busy Clarion garage

A busy Clarion garage is seeking excellent mechanic.

Candidate must possess general mechanical knowledge, PA Inspection license, be reliable, self-motivated, team-oriented, and personable.

Wage based on experience.

Please send a resume with 2 related job references and years of training and work in the mechanical field to [email protected]

Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer

Cranberry Township, Venango county

Cranberry Township, Venango county is in search of a Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer.

This position is responsible for enforcing all Cranberry Township codes and ordinances, issuing permits, working with township and county planning commissions, testifying at hearings, and attending workshops & seminars as necessary.

Applicants should have a minimum of two years of post-secondary education, exceptional communication and organizational skills, computer proficiency, and sound reasoning ability. Preferred candidates would have experience in municipal government, law enforcement, permitting, and planning, and/or construction development.

Interested applicants can mail a cover letter, resume with references, and salary requirements by May 14, 2021, to Cranberry Township, 3726 State Route 257, and PO Box 378, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please put Zoning/ Code Enforcement Officer on the envelope.

EOE

Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage at other offices, as well.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

A full benefits package including travel expense reimbursement is provided along with a competitive wage.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] https://www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/

EOE

Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Paramedic – Full-Time/ Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Medical Technologist – Per-Diem

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –Full-Time/Per-Diem

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Polysomnographic Tech – Per-Diem

The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients, and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.

Qualifications:

Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred

Certified in basic CPR and BCLS

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills

Ability to teach others is helpful

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Full -Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years Med/Surg RN experience. Certified in basic CPR and ACLS. Ability to take call and cross-train to SPU. Previous experience preferred.

LPN – Swing Bed/Rehab – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time

Provides non-emergency transportation in the wheelchair van. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age, Or 3 years driving experience with a clean driving record. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Maintain a valid CPR and First Aid certification.

Maintain current successful completion at all times in the following programs

Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a

driver’s license suspended under the point system. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Staff Nurse, RN – ED – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ED experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Nurse Extern- Med/Surg — Part-Time

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission, and discharge process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority. Maintains adherence to patients’ rights. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Must be enrolled in an accredited Registered Nursing School and maintain good academic standing. Must sign and comply with Nurse Extern Scholarship Agreement.

CRNA-Full-Time

Nurse Anesthetist administers general or conduction anesthesia to surgical and obstetrical patients. Observes the conditions of anesthetized patients and takes necessary remedial measures as directed to counteract unfavorable conditions. Notes and relieves postoperative anesthesia effects on patients.

Qualifications:

Graduate from an accredited RN program with current PA license in good standing.

Graduate from Nurse Anesthesia educational program accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) or its predecessor

Pass certification examination administered by the Council on Certification of Nurse Anesthetists or its predecessor. Member in good standing of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), which includes:

NBCRNA Certified.

Current RN licensure

Continuing education credits (40 CE) biennially

Certification that CRNA has been engaged in Anesthesia practice for the two-year period

Verification of absence of mental, physical, or other problems that could interfere with the practice of anesthesia.

Current ACLS; BLS; PALS.

Medical Education Coordinator- Part-Time

Coordinates the day-to-day activities of the residents, interns, and medical students. Assures that all AOA requirements are met for the above.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent. Computer and word processing skills. Ability to act independently. Associate’s Degree or equivalent in related business/secretarial medical field preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care. The Radiation Therapist is under the direct supervision of the Cancer Center Nurse Manager and the authority of the Medical Oncologist

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T.), and licensed by the State Department of Health. Current certification as a radiation therapist. CPR certification.

Radiology Tech – Per-Diem

Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley.

Qualifications:

ARRT Certified, PACS experience, CPR certification

Working Conditions

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting and positioning of patients. Lifting supplies. Standing, walking most of the day

Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as empties and cleans all waste receptacles, damp dusts all patient areas, cleans and maintains all bathrooms, spot wall washes, general cleaning of all areas, keep any records of daily work as needed, make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Cook – Full -Time

The Cook prepares and cooks breakfast and lunch according to general and special diet menus for patients and employees. Direct contact with dietary employees, and other hospital employees, and occasionally vendors.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years experience of large volume cooking in either a healthcare or education environment.

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time

Control of outpatient processing within the laboratory and phlebotomy. Possible exposure to infectious body fluids. Much standing, sitting, and bending.

Qualifications:

High school graduate (GED). Actual working experience in a clinical setting to learn proper blood collection techniques desirable. Computer skills for reporting results and answering questions. Good Customer Service skills.

Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff, and others) for courteous, accurate, and timely service. Responsible to run quality control report and scan missing orders to allow HIM to code in a timely manner.

High school diploma or equivalent education.

Customer Service experience.

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, 40 WPM, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills

Must be neat and well-groomed.

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Applicants with experience in a medical office setting given preference.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Internal Staff Job Applications are available on the Forms drive in Word. Completed applications should be given directly to the Department Hiring Manager.

External Applicant Job Applications are available at the front desk, in Human Resources, and online at www.clarionhospital.org. All completed applications should be given to Human Resources.

Industrial Assemblers Wanted

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is expanding the Industrial Department at their Parker facility and is looking to add qualified individuals to their growing team.

What is an Industrial Assembler?

Industrial Assemblers use a variety of tools including but not limited to drills, saws, and pneumatic nailers to safely build quality items such as pallets, crates, and shipping boxes.

Pay starts at $12.00 (plus generous production bonus) and will be adjusted accordingly upon 45-day performance raise review. Reviews are based on 3 things: Attitude, Ability, and Attendance. Your raise is up to YOU!

Benefits include:

Multiple bonus programs and discounts

Tuition and Education Assistance

Free UFP Degree School

Paid Holidays and Supplemental Quality of Life upon hire.

At 60 days-

Medical, dental, and vision

401k profit sharing

Life insurance

Short-term disability insurance

40 hours unpaid vacation

Paid vacation and stock purchase option at one year of service.

If you are interested in joining our team of Industrial Assemblers please click on the following link: https://bit.ly/3apbuZ1

You can apply online to any open position at www.ufpi.com/careers.

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

Class A and B CDL Drivers

DTA

DTA located in Kennerdell, Pa., has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.

DTA furnishes bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service. Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment.

A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axle dumps and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provide reliable and flexible hauling services. Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.

Requirements:

Valid CDL

-Clean MVR

-Capability to Pass Drug Test

-Stable Work History

-At Least 25 Years of Age

-Minimum Two Years of Driving Experience

Benefits Include:

Late Model Equipment

Good Pay

Home Every Night

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

401(k) Program

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at 724-368-8040 or visit http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.

Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille is looking to add some people to their team!!

They are hiring for the following positions:

bartender

server

hostess

prep

hotline cooks

salad

dishwasher

Stop in to apply or apply online!!!

https://www.alleghenygrille.com/

Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer

Oil City – 1st shift

Receive orders

Pick orders from inventory

Pack orders for shipping

$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Shipper/Packer

Franklin – 1st shift

Count finished product for order

Mark material with proper labeling

Examine product to make sure meets quality standards

Package material for Shipping

$10.50/hr, 90 days temp to permanent

Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]

Project Manager

Mercer County – 1st shift

Competitive Wage

Full-time

Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales

Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met

Scheduling

Work with both clients and suppliers

Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees

Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding

Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Dubrook is now hiring full-time mechanics at their Clarion, Dubois, Saint Marys, and Butler locations.

Pay rates up to $23.00 per hour based on experience and skill set.

Benefits available include healthcare, PTO, and 401K.

Please contact the main office at 1-844-DUBROOK for more information.

Housing Inspector/Maintenance Tech

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Housing Inspector/Maintenance Tech ($12.01/hr.) position.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide, to full-time employees, employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 04/28/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Full-Time Secretary Position

Union School District

Union School District is seeking interested candidates for a full-time secretary.

Excellent phone communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; prior secretarial experience and proficiency with MS Word, MS Excel, and computer knowledge required.

Must be able to multitask and work independently. Preferred knowledge of Student Management Systems and Electronic Calendars.

Please submit Resume, General Employment Application, letter of intent, current, within one year, Act 34 Criminal History Background Check, Act 151 Child Abuse Record Check, and Act 114 FBI fingerprint report to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

General Employment Application can be obtained at www.unionsd.net.

Union School District is an EOE.

Teachers

Keystone School District

Keystone School District anticipates openings for a High School Social Studies Teacher as well as a Temporary Kindergarten Teacher.

The temporary kindergarten teacher position is expected to last 1 year.

Both positions begin with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three (3) Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114, 151 background clearances, and 168 disclosure forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: May 7, 2021

Residential Program Worker

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire energetic Residential Program Workers to join their team.

Job Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-Time 40 hour/Part-Time 32 hour

Salary: $12.00 an hour

Description:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101rst anniversary and are proud of their history! Full-time positions come with a benefits package with health care valued at $6,000. Part-time positions come with healthcare and a retirement savings plan.

Qualifications-Direct Support Professional:

High School diploma or GED equivalent required.

Prior experience working with individuals with disabilities preferred. Great patience and a true desire to connect with others are keys to success in our programs.

Upon hire, successful completion of Medication Administration Test required.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Child Abuse Clearance and Criminal Record Check required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

Job Summary-Direct Support Professional:

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. Various shifts are available.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Full-time positions come with regular hours, health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off, and eligibility for their retirement plan. Part-time positions working 32 hours come with health care and a retirement savings plan. The hourly rate is $13-13.50 with a $3,000 sign-on bonus!!!

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to [email protected]

Electrician

Clark Electric

Clark Electric located in Clarion, PA is seeking an experienced electrician to fill a full-time position.

They offer a great work environment and competitive wages.

Clark Electric offers electrical services to commercial establishments and residential homes in Clarion and surrounding areas.

If interested in joining their team please email resumes and references to [email protected] or call 814-226-6100 for information.

Full-Time Terminal Assistant

Bennett Truck Transport

Start a new career with Bennett Truck Transport in Shippenville, PA.

They are looking for an outgoing individual that will complement their already award-winning terminal. Bennett Truck Transport has been in the transportation business for 47 years, opening its doors in 1974.

A successful candidate would be a team player and work well with their corporate office, other terminal agents, drivers, factories, permitting services. Experience is welcomed, but Bennett Truck Transport will train the right person they think will make the best addition to their company. The candidate that accepts the position will be crossed trained in multiple tasks.

The following job skills are required:

Excellent attention to detail

Multi-tasking: ie. answering phones, taking messages, creating a bill of ladings, putting drivers paperwork together for their next transport, billing and paying for factories and drivers, assisting in scheduling transports, and many other tasks throughout the day

Punctuality and very good work history

Able to focus on work in a, at times, hectic work environment

Accountability for the work presented with

Bennett Truck Transport offers full benefits with full-time positions, vacation, and sick time after a probation period. Wages for this position will be discussed at the time of interviews.

Please send resumes to Jackie Wright, [email protected] to be considered for this position.

Maintenance & Groundskeeper

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun are looking for a maintenance and groundskeeper.

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application or to set up an in-person or Zoom interview.

A competitive hourly rate is offered.

Director, Residential Programs and Services

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Director of Residential Programs and Services to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals both with and without special needs.

JOB SUMMARY

The Director, Franklin Residential Programs and Services is responsible for the operation of 3 group homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities. This includes meeting all state and funding regulations, overseeing the supervision of 25 staff, the development of short and long-term goals for the division, fiscal accountability and budgeting, marketing of programs and services, some development and fundraising, and operation of the Erie Photo License Center. This is an upper-level management position that requires residential program management experience, knowledge of the state Mental Health/ID system, and the 6400 regulations. Other key areas of expertise include administration, human resource management, fiscal accountability, building community relationships, and development.

QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s degree with a minimum of two years’ experience in the human services field required; OR

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of four years’ experience in the human services field required. Prior supervisory experience required.

Knowledge of MH/ID system required.

Current valid PA driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the PA Department of Transportation required.

FBI Clearance required if not a continuous resident of PA for three years prior to employment with Easterseals.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

Passing of physical examination and TB required.

HOURS/BENEFITS

The Director is a full-time, exempt position M-F 8 am-5 pm, 40 hours per week with one-hour unpaid lunch. The position comes with an excellent benefits package valued at an additional $6K per year (health, dental and vision coverage, retirement savings plan, paid time off, life and disability insurance.)

WHY WORK FOR US?

Easterseals is a national organization with a history of providing specialized services for over 100 years. If you are looking for a great career opportunity where you make your mark, grow our program and create a culture of engagement, please consider this opportunity.

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana, or protected Veteran status.

Interested applicants can email their resume to: [email protected]

Full-Time Road Maintenance Person

Monroe Township, Clarion County

Monroe Township, Clarion County is currently in search of a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits. CDL and ability to operate road equipment preferred.

Please send or present your resume and qualifications to

Monroe Township Office

17956 Route 68

Sligo PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.

Laborers Needed

Stitt’s Nursery and Landscaping

Stitt’s Nursery and Landscaping, located in Leeper, PA is in immediate need of laborers to join their uniformed team providing premiere services in landscaping, mowing, lawn installation, Parking Lot Sweeping, and Snow Plowing.

Monday – Friday, 40 Hour work week with possible overtime.

Starting wage of $14.00/ hr

Driver’s License required

WILLING TO TRAIN!!

CONTACT TIM @ 814-744-8664 or [email protected]

Veterans’ Affairs Director

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Veterans’ Affairs Director (40 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Veterans’ Affairs Office.

Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in human services or related field; training in management and benefit administration preferred. Veteran’s status and some knowledge of veteran benefits required; applied computer knowledge/training also required. Must have at least two years of experience in counseling or administrative services. Experience may substitute for a degree.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county-defined benefit pension program and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Full and Part-Time Corrections Officers

County of Venango

Start a new career in Corrections at Venango County Prison today!

The County is currently accepting applications for new full-time and part-time Corrections Officers.

Applicants must be a resident of Pennsylvania and possess a valid PA Driver’s License and have obtained their high school diploma or GED.

No experience is necessary and all training will be provided on the job and through attendance at the Corrections Academy.

Full-time positions include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance at no cost to the employee. Many additional benefits are available, including two weeks of paid vacation following the completion of one year of service in addition to multiple paid holidays and paid sick leave at the completion of the probation period.

Applications may be obtained by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Multiple Positions at Webco Industries

Webco Industries

Webco Industries will be conducting open interviews for General Plant Production, Maintenance Technicians, Controls Technician, Tooling Technician!

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 am – Noon

Location: Cranberry Mall (old JC Penney’s space), 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319

Minimum requirements:

Must have High School Diploma or GED

Must have good work history — relative experience preferred

Must show willingness to learn

Must plan to spend several hours at the interview

Need to bring all contact information, work history, etc. in order to fully complete the application for employment prior to the interview

Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

For more information and a complete list of openings visit: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs?clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking Co.

Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty, one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are they.

Join them for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time hauling dedicated regional freight from the local area. Opportunity includes a complete benefits package, quality equipment, and driver-friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of their team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Customer Service Reps

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is looking for great customer service reps for their team.

There are several openings at the Lucinda location and even more opportunities at their new Dubois location coming soon.

Earn up to $10/hr PLUS TIPS. This is a great opportunity! Previous experience is preferred but not required.

Apply via Facebook Here.

Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies, Inc

Roser Technologies, Inc

Local Service and Manufacturing Facility is seeking to fill numerous full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville, PA.

Qualified Applicant must be mechanically inclined and efficient with common tools/machinery. Applicants must possess strong reasoning ability as well as judgment, planning, and organizational skills. All positions require a full range of motion and the ability to stand and occasionally lift/move 50lbs. Applicants must be able to follow work instructions, company procedures, and blueprints/diagrams.

Punctuality and Dependability a must – 5 days per week – 8 hours per day & overtime when required. Position requires open communication with supervisors, co-workers, and management. Specific vision abilities require close, distance and color vision, peripheral and depth perception.

The following full-time positions are available at this time:

Assembly/General Labor, all shifts – Mechanical work experience preferred. Applicants must be proficient with common tools and equipment.

CNC Machinist, all shifts – Minimum 3 years machining experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring machinists for lathes, horizontal boring mills, and vertical boring mills.

Welder, all shifts – Minimum 3 years welding experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring welders for sub-arc overlay process as well as general welding, cutting, and fabrication.

Quality Inspector, swing shift/on-call – Minimum 3 years inspection experience or relevant training/education. Applicants must possess the ability to use common inspection equipment including micrometers, calipers, and bore gauges. Preferred applicants will be familiar with ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements as well as Ultrasonic Inspection.

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualifications including Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance as well as 401K.

Interested applicants can submit a resume or request an application at [email protected]

Lead Carpenter and Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting

Eric Kerr Contracting has an immediate opening for a lead carpenter and helpers to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

Travel required with plenty of home time

Clean driving record required

We provide company truck, hotel, and daily per diem

Sign on bonus available to the right candidates

For more info call (814) 319-8036 or email resume to [email protected]

Heavy Haul Coordinator

Barber Trucking

Barber Trucking currently has an exciting career opportunity available as a full-time Heavy Haul Coordinator, based out of it’s Brookville, PA terminal.

Barber Trucking is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Their company has been in operation for over 35 years and they pride themselves in delivering exceptional service to their customers.

This mid-level position will require a very detail-oriented individual.

Some responsibilities of the position are as follows:

Dispatch specialized drivers/carriers to meet customer specific shipping requirements.

Identify, contact, & screen carriers for transportation of freight.

Manage all aspects in regard to specialized transportation customers, including but not limited to permits, directions, appointments, contracts, schedule changes.

Research and develop new customers as needed, as well as contact current customers for new business opportunities.

Manage all dispatching aspects in regard to drivers, including but not limited to load information, directions, parking availability; as well as interpret and address any issues and problems they may encounter.

Manage stressful situations in a professional manner.

Provide rotating coverage of after-hours phone support.

To be considered for this position you must have:

Excellent self-management skills

Be detail-oriented and organized

Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and constantly changing atmosphere

Be proficient at multi-tasking

Have strong computer skills (including Microsoft Office & website navigation)

Experience in the trucking industry & database skills is preferred, but not necessary.

At Barber Trucking, they pride themselves on providing a safe and stable work environment for their employees. Barber Trucking’s company culture is built on hard work, dedication, and loyalty. As an employee of Barber Trucking, you are a part of our family and they are looking for people who want to invest in a career with our company.

If you are hardworking and looking for a position where you can have an impact on the company you work for, they would like to hear from you!

Pay Range: $16-$20/hour

Job Type: Full Time

Benefits Include: Medical, Dental, & Vision, 401k, Vacation & Holiday Pay

Any questions can be directed to Benjy at 814-913-1527 or Denise at 814-913-1565.

Apply by emailing a resume to: [email protected]

Multiple Positions at Perkins

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Clarion is now hiring for the following positions:

Server

Host(ess)

Line / Prep Cook

Dishwasher

Management

While experience is preferred, it is not required. They are willing to train the right candidate!

Perkins offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid time off, employee benefits and discounts, 401k w/ match, advancement opportunities and so much more!

JDK Management Company is the largest Owner/Operator of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in the United States with 49 locations.

Whether playing on this team for a year or career, opportunities to learn, grow, contribute and win are endless!

Apply in-person or online at nowhiring.com/workforperkins!

YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions

Scenic Rivers Association

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers Association, including Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman are hiring for summer seasonal and year-round positions.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS & CAMP HANDS – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors and Camp Hands to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS

Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation.

CAMP HANDS

Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities.

Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by April 30, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed.

SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman

YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer.

Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed.

Apply by April 30, 2021. Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources

NINJANASTICS COACH – Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a NinjaNastics Coach. NinjaNastics is a program that combines gymnastics with concepts of American Ninja warrior, and includes work on all traditional gymnastics equipment as well as with obstacle courses and slack lines.

NinjaNastics takes place at the Oil City YMCA on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The Ninja coach will work with youth ages 5 to 12. A basic background in gymnastics, parkour, American ninja warrior, or climbing is preferred but not required.

Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]

LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.

Those interested in obtaining Lifeguard Certification or Recertification may apply after enrolling in the Oil City YMCA Lifeguard Course. The course is held April 12-18 as a blended online/in-person class.

For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work days, evenings, and/or weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests.

Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Full-Time Cook

Korner Restaurant

Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Cook.

Must be available nights and weekends

Experience is preferred but not required

Must have reliable transportation

They are ONLY ACCEPTING IN PERSON APPLICATIONS! Korner Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. No applications will be taken online.

Mechanic

Dubrook

Dubrook is now hiring full-time mechanics for their Clarion, Butler, DuBois, and Saint Mary’s locations.

Pay Rates up to $23.00 per hour based on experience and skill set.

Benefits available include healthcare, PTO, and 401k.

Please contact the main office at 1-844-DUBROOK for more information.

Paraprofessional

Keystone School District

There are two (2) paraprofessional positions available immediately, and one (1) paraprofessional position will be available at the beginning of the 2021-22 School Year at the Keystone School District

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: April 30, 2021 or Until Position is Filled

Multiple Positions at Kronospan

Kronospan (Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates)

Kronospan (Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates) is looking for hard-working, dedicated individuals to join their team.

Kronospan is the world’s leading manufacturer of wood-based panels. Their products are used in everything from flooring and furniture to timber-framed houses. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are conveniently located on Route 322 in Shippenville, and are one of the area’s largest employers.

They are an Equal Opportunity Employer that provides a competitive wage and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, vacation, holiday, and 401K.

With their 12-hour rotating shifts, you are there a little longer, but less often.

Entry Level Production Employees

Their entry-level production employees are responsible for safely operating a forklift to move both raw material and finished goods throughout the production lines and warehouse. They will also band and label the finished product and prepare it for shipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Packagers

Packagers are responsible for setting up the insert and shrink wrap machines according to certain specifications. They are also responsible for monitoring product quality and will perform basic, routine equipment maintenance and cleaning of machinery and areas of responsibility. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Machine Operators

Short Cycle Press Machine Operators are responsible for safely and efficiently operating, via computers, equipment associated with a press and/or cross-cut saw. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Flooring Machine Operators are responsible for manually changing tooling in accordance with joint specifications. They will also utilize computer software related to the operation of the line. They are required to monitor the quality of product produced and assist maintenance personnel in troubleshooting, repair and/or preventative maintenance of equipment. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Finishing/Packing Operator

The Finishing/Packaging Operator is responsible for the set-up, operation, maintenance, and cleaning of all finishing equipment. The operator also has the responsibility of ensuring that the quality of the product meets or exceeds the customer’s specifications both internal and external. This position is also responsible for the labeling, inventory, and putting away of all finished material in the proper warehouse location. This position is required to work a 12-hour rotating shift.

Utility Personnel

Utility Personnel are responsible for the upkeep, cleaning, and general maintenance of all areas of the plant, in particular the wood yard, utilizing hand tools and other equipment. This position is also responsible for the operation of the board breaker. The typical schedule is Monday through Friday with occasional weekends.

Industrial Maintenance Technicians

This position is responsible for ensuring the operation of machinery equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic, hydraulic, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions. A strong background in mechanical and electrical maintenance is preferred.

For more information:

Call Kronospan at (814) 226-0851 ext 1101,

Email them at [email protected]

or visit their website at www.kronospan-worldwide.com (be sure to select “EN” for English)

Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V

Two Part-Time Positions at Clarion Area Agency on Aging

Clarion Area Agency on Aging

The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two part-time positions at their Clarion County Senior Centers.

SENIOR CENTER MANAGER-Rimersburg Center

Rimersburg Center, 7363 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $10.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.



Responsibilities include:



Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs and activities at the center and in the local community.

Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings.

Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects.

Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program and packing and/or delivering home-delivered meals.

Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance.

Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan.

Some local travel is required for meetings.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.





SENIOR CENTER ASSISTANT-Main Street Center

Main Street Center, 516 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $8.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist the center manager and volunteers to pack and/or deliver home-delivered meals and serve congregate meals.

Assist the Center Manager and volunteers to maintain the cleanliness of the center

In the absence of the Center Manager, the center assistant will be responsible for all daily required duties of the center.

Assist the Center Manager with program activities and interaction with center volunteers and participants.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.

Interested applicants can send resume to [email protected] or 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

Abraxas is currently looking to fill a Counselor, Education & Prevention position at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.50 – $21.72 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth.

Essential Functions:

Coordinates and implements case management activities

Develops and implements treatment plans

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation

Provides group counseling and completes related documentation

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED and four years of related experience; OR

Associate’s degree/60 credits from an accredited college or university and two years of related experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing, or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Do you want to make a difference?

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions: