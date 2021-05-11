Volunteers Clean Veteran Headstones in Preparation for Memorial Day

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and several others recently cleaned the headstones of Revolutionary War soldiers around Clarion County in preparation for Memorial Day.

(Pictured above: Lydia Crooks, Clarion DAR Regent Joan Kriebel, Janet Stewart, Diane Grady from the Butler DAR chapter, and Kim Demor from an Ohio DAR chapter at the grave of John Casper Flick. Not pictured are Nancy and Fred Keen. Photo courtesy of Noreen Shirey.)

On Saturday, May 1, representatives from the Clarion chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and several other individuals cleaned two Revolutionary War soldier headstones at Curllsville Cemetery.

They also cleaned another six headstones at the Licking-Presbyterian Cemetery, which falls under the Clarion Historical Society.

There are a total of 34 Revolutionary War patriot gravesites in ten cemeteries throughout Clarion County.

The Clarion Chapter of the DAR celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded on October 11, 1890, to carry on the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence, to promote education on the American Revolution, to maintain the institutions of American freedom, and to foster patriotism.

