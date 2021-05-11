 

Wildcats’ Footballer Jordan McCord-Wolbert Receives Scholar Athlete Award Winner

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 02:05 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Jordan-McCord-Wolbert-NFF-2-1050x788North Clarion student and Central Clarion Wildcats football player Jordan McCord-Wolbert was selected to receive The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award by the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the organization.

(Photos taken by Gretchen McCord-Wolbert, Bonny Sitler, and Bonnie Wolbert.)

(From left to right: Ron Vanderlinden, from the National Football Foundation, Jeff Sheaffer, Principal Partner of Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, Coach Larry Wiser, Jordan McCord-Wolbert, North Clarion Principal Ed Baumcratz, and North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young)

(Article made possible by Dave McClaine)

McCord-Wolbert is a graduating senior and is the first Central Clarion player and North Clarion student to receive the honor. He also received a $1,000 scholarship, given to the highest academic achievers among honorees.

In addition to his strong academic credentials, McCord-Wolbert is involved in a host of extra-curricular activities and community service, including being an altar server, helping with the fish fries and the Fourth of July Celebration at St. Joseph’s Church and School in Lucinda, helping with “Wreaths Across America” which places wreaths on Veterans’ Graves every December, and assisting with the restoration the Old Lucinda Train Station alongside the North Clarion Junior Historians.

Jordan-McCord-Wolbert-NFF-4-1024x768
(McCord-Wolbert with Vanderlinden, Sheaffer, and his parents, Gretchen and Jerry)

McCord-Wolbert plans to attend Slippery Rock University to study civil engineering.

According to the NFF website, The NFF and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award was founded in 1947 and made possible by leadership from storied figures, including General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik, and journalist Grantland Rice.

Each squad is asked to nominate one senior for the award.

The NFF & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship, and athletic achievement in young people.


