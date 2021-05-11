William C. “Bill” Moffitt, 88, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at home.

Mr. Moffitt was born November 28, 1932, in Franklin, PA. He was the youngest child of Robert Bruce (Bruce) Moffitt and Dorothy Campbell Moffitt. Bill graduated from Franklin High School and worked at a young age with his father learning land surveying.

Bill and his friend Skip Johnston operated a model airplane shop briefly until Bill was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country in Germany after WWII managing the armory in peace time.

Mr. Moffitt worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 35 years retiring in 1983. He was the owner of Moffitt & Bish Surveying and provided surveying services to landowners throughout Venango County and beyond.

Bill married Barbara J Porter on April 30, 1955, and had four children: Michael (Patty) Moffitt of Eagle River, AK, Steven (Melinda) Moffitt of Wooster, OH, Janet (Scott) Crosier of Sequim, WA, and Ann M Hartle, deceased. Barbara Moffitt died July 1979. Bill married Marilyn DeWoody Guth on August 30, 1980 and increased his family to eight children adding Linda (John) Mackintosh of Oil City, Mark (Tunde) Guth of Polk, Marina (Carlos) Saucedo of San Antonio, TX, and Doug (Gretchen) Guth of Franklin.

Mr. Moffitt was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin for 70 years having served in many roles, including deacon, trustee, and Sunday School teacher. His favorite role was being the back door greeter and welcoming friends and newcomers to the church. He was also active in Isaac Walton League and AWANA. Bill loved the outdoors and hunting; and he had a special appreciation for God’s creation and creatures. He was a sketch artist and enjoyed drawing people and animals. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bill & Marilyn traveled to all 50 states, including visiting their children living in Alaska and Hawaii. They also traveled to Africa and Romania to visit their children.

Bill was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents and first wife, Barbara, Bill was preceded in death by his older siblings: Robert (Bob) Moffitt, Marcia Shorts, Marilyn Allen, and Thomas Moffitt, his daughter Ann Marie Hartle, and nephew Andy Moffitt.

In addition to his wife of 40 years and children, Bill is survived by his grandchildren who lovingly called him Poppop: Olivia Moffitt of Fort Wayne, IN, Natalie Moffitt of Pittsburgh, Christine (Mike) Chan of Shanghai, China, Daniel Guth serving US Army Reserves in Monterrey, CA, Samuel Guth serving US Army in Germany, Hannah Guth of Polk, Barbara (Nick) Alfeo of Seattle, WA, Thomas (Bryana) Greene of Cochranton, Rochelle (Micah) Kennedy of Murfreesboro, TN, Eli Lawrence of Long Beach, CA, Danielle Lawrence of San Antonio, TX, Justin Lawrence of San Antonio, TX, Rachon Lawrence of Austin, TX, Zach Guth of Franklin, and Luke Guth of Franklin. Bill was also Poppop to nine great grandchildren. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1041 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 or Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County, P.O. Box 841, Oil City, PA, 16301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

