Woman Who Allegedly Drove Drunk and Crashed With 3-Month Old Infant in Vehicle Facing Child Endangerment Charge

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment and related charges have been filed against a Tionesta woman who was involved in a DUI crash with an infant passenger in her vehicle.

Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Cierra Michele Stiteler on Monday, May 10.

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the area of Irwin Street and River Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, around 5:52 p.m. on February 3 for a report of a vehicle over an embankment.

Police were informed that the driver and a three-month-old passenger were out of the vehicle and had been taken inside a residence to stay warm.

At the scene, police found a red 2000 Pontiac Sunfire over the embankment with the driver’s door open, a child safety seat base in the back, and a baby bag in the back seat area.

Police then went to the residence and made contact with the driver, identified as Cierra Stiteler, who had her three-month-old infant with her.

Stiteler told police she was driving the vehicle and got into slush on the side of the road that sucked in the vehicle to a point that she couldn’t get out. She reported she and the infant were the only ones in the vehicle, and neither were injured, according to the complaint.

Based on the tire marking in the snow and the orientation of the road, it was determined that Stiteler failed to turn for a 90 degree right bend in the road and continued straight, causing her to go off the roadway, the complaint notes.

While speaking to Stiteler after the crash, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath as she spoke, the complaint indicates.

Stiteler reportedly admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage after she finished her shift at a local bar and restaurant. She was then asked to complete standardized field sobriety testing. During the testing, Stiteler exhibited several signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, according to the complaint.

Through investigation, it was also discovered that Stiteler did not have a valid license, as hers was expired and under suspension, the complaint continues.

Stiteler was subsequently transported to UPMC Northwest for a legal blood draw.

The results of a later toxicology report found that Stiteler had a BAC of .196%. The per se limit allowed in Pennsylvania is 0.08%, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Stiteler through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Monday, May 10:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Drive While Oper Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Driving Without A License, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 20 with Judge Miller presiding.

