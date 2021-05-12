A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

