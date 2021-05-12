Carl C. Rowe, 95, of Knox passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center following a brief illness.

Born April 1, 1926, Carl was the son of the late Laird and Mildred DeHart Rowe.

Carl married Ruth Monigold who preceded him in death in 1994. He then married Joan Meier who survives.

Carl served in the US Army during WWII, he was stationed in the Philippines. Carl worked for Columbia Gas for 39 years before retiring. He was a member of the Brooks Bird Banding Club and the Local and National Audubon Society.

Carl is survived by his wife, Joan; a daughter, Emily Fulton of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Lisa Fulton of Hershey and Todd Fulton of Harrisburg; three great grandchildren, Joshua Fulton, Riley Fulton, and Kara Fulton, all of Harrisburg; and two sisters, Evelyn Myers and Sarah Ganoe both of Knox.

Along with his parents and his wife, Ruth, Carl was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandy Jeannerat, Mary Rowe, Marlys McHenry, and Eileen Wetzel; and a brother, Bill Rowe.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that everyone attending the viewing or funeral wear masks.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, May 13 and from 10 to 11 AM on Friday May 14 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Street, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday in the funeral home with Pastor J. Michael Parsh of the Good Hope Zion Lutheran Ministry of Oil City officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.

The Knox American Legion Post 720 will provide military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, PO Box 148, Clarion, PA, 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence, please visit our web site at https://www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

