Clarion Baseball Tops RBV, Keystone Softball Bests Clarion: May 11 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

(Cole Slaugenhoup Pitched Seven Scoreless for Clarion, Photo by Nathan Girvan)

Baseball Results

Clarion Area 2, Redbank Valley 0

A complete-game shutout performance by Cole Slaugenhoup powered Clarion to a 2-0 win over Redbank Valley. Slaugenhoup allowed only three hits in his stellar outing, striking out three and walking zero. Bryson Bain also pitched well in the loss, throwing six innings of four-hit, two-run ball, striking out four, and walking four.

The Bulldogs looked to score early, using an error and Hudson Martz single to put early pressure on the Bobcats. Clarion was able to navigate out of trouble, getting three straight outs to escape the inning in what proved to be Redbank’s best scoring chance of the evening. Clarion scored both of their runs in the third, and a pair of singles and a walk got the action started for Clarion in the frame. Slaugenhoup worked a bases-loaded walk for the first run of the game, and Daunte Girvan worked another walk to score the second, and final, run of the game.

Ryan Alston had a pair of infield hits for Clarion, and Dawson Smail reached base twice for Clarion.

Softball Results

Cranberry 16, Union 0 (5 Innings)

The Berry bats were on fire in a big 16-0 win over Union. Cranberry spread around their runs, scoring four in the first, five in the second, four in the third, and three in the fifth to take the win.

Kendall Findlay went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for Cranberry, smashing a home run and three RBI. Olivia Plummer had three hits and a double for the Berries. Maria Anderson also went yard for Cranberry.

Reyna Watson had a fantastic game in the circle for the Berries, giving up two hits and striking out seven in five innings of work.

Keystone 9, Clarion 5

A six-run fourth inning was enough for Keystone to top Clarion, 9-5. Clarion scored three runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead, with Noel Anthony, Jordan Best, and Payton Simko crossing the plate. Both teams scored one run in the third before the Panthers broke things open in the fourth.

The Panthers tallied seven hits in the frame, stringing together singles and doubles to do the damage. The huge inning put Keystone in control. Clarion scored one run in the fifth and Keystone two in the sixth to set the final score.

Leah Exley went 3-for-4 for Keystone. Alexandria Johnston, Natalie Bowser, and Maddie Dunlap each registered a pair of hits for the Panthers. Exley and Bowser combined in the circle for Keystone, allowing only five runs in seven innings. Simko and Best each had two-hit games for Clarion.

