Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Apple Fritters

Nothing says summer like homemade apple fritters!

Ingredients

FRITTER:

1 c. flour



1/2 tsp. cinnamon1/2 tsp. salt2 tsp. baking powder2 tsp. lemon juice (fresh)3 to 4 c. apples, peeled and diced into bite-size pieces (Honeycrisp or Granny Smith)2 Tbsp. sugar2 large eggs (room temperature)1/4 c. whole milkVegetable oil (for frying)

GLAZE:

1 1/4 c. confectioners sugar

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

3 to 5 tsp. water

Directions

-Whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl. In another bowl, combine the lemon juice and apples. In the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, mix together the sugar and egg on medium speed until fully combined. Reduce the speed to low and add the flour mixture in and mix until just combined.

-Add the milk and continue to stir until all incorporated, then fold in the apples.

-Fill a frying pan halfway with oil. Heat over medium heat until the oil reaches 375 degrees with a candy thermometer. Add batter into the oil, 1/4 cup at a time, and let fry until golden brown. Flip and fry other side until golden brown.

-Test if they’re done by inserting a small knife into the center and if it comes clean, it is done. If not, fry a little longer. Transfer to a paper towel-lined cooling rack and let cool.

-Repeat with all the batter.

-GLAZE: In a small bowl, combine the sugar, vanilla, and 3 teaspoons of water. Add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until a pourable consistency is reached. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled fritters and let dry. Enjoy!

