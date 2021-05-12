Clarion Hospital Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported five new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 12, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 5/11/2021: 13,298

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,257

Positives: 2,145

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 5/11/2021: 47,684

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,179

Positives: 3,742

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/12/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Department of Health Reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on May 11, 2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Vaccine

– Vaccine is readily available. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins are being accepted at Clarion and Butler vaccination clinics.

– Community spread continues. Nearly all patients admitted to the hospital have not been vaccinated.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

