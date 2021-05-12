 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Comedy Hypnotist Entertains Clarion Area Junior/Senior High School

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Hypnotist-2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hypnotist Devin Knight, of Grove City, entered the halls of Clarion Area Junior/Senior High School to entertain the pandemic-weary student body in the month of April.

Janney Montgomery Scott sponsored Knight to come twice to the school for proper social distancing, performing for the Senior High School students and then the Junior High School students in the gymnasium.

Branch Manager of Janney, Matt Lerch, thought of the idea during the depths of the pandemic.

“I remembered back to high school when a hypnotist made us all laugh at ourselves and our classmates all in good fun. I just wanted the kids to get a chuckle and hopefully the fond memories I had seeing this performed live,” Lerch said.

Hypnotist Devin Knight with Matt Lerch of Janney Montgomery Scott.

However, getting the hypnotist here during the pandemic wasn’t easy.

“I contacted Devin late fall but the restrictions were too rigid at the time. Clarion Area has the distinction of being Devin’s first gig since the pandemic began in an otherwise booked schedule.”

The hypnotist performed such acts as having the 20 volunteers feel like they were popcorn bags slowly popping in a microwave, making one student unable to remember there was a number 7 in several easy math problems, and convincing the girls to compete walking the runway as Miss America, and the boys flexing to win Mr. Universe.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

