Debra J. (Shoup) Summerville, 65, of 388 E. State St. Knox, passed away on Monday May 10, 2021, at her home.

She was born on April 5, 1956, in Butler, she was the daughter of Tim and Betty (Taylor) Shoup.

Debra was a Homemaker. She married Crist Summerville on August 23, 1980, and he survives.

She was raised in the Sligo United Methodist Church and was a member of the Knox Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her boys and grandchildren.

Debra is survived by her husband, Crist Summerville of Knox; three sons, Cody Summerville and his wife Chrissy of Reno, NV., Cristian Summerville of Knox, and Corbin Summerville of Zelionople; a sister, Shirley Miller of New Bethlehem,; and three grandchildren, Holly, Brayden, and Hannah Summerville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Shelby Libengood.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Knox Public Library, Knox, PA, 16232.

All services will be private.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

