Featured Local Job: Lot Attendant
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
4 Your Car Connection is looking for an individual who is hard-working, task-oriented, self-motivated, reliable, and responsible to fill the position of Lot Attendant.
Applicant must be able to handle manual and physical labor, take direction, and work well independently. This is a part-time position, however, could be a full-time position for the right candidate.
No experience is necessary, 4 Your Car Connection will train the right individual.
A valid PA Driver’s License is preferred.
If you are looking for a position in a fast-paced business and you like working with automobiles, please send your resume to [email protected] or stop by the facility for an application.
