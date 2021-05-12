Forest Service Makes Decision on Marienville ATV Connector and Wetland Restoration Project

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has made the decision to authorize a 12.9-mile two-way All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trail and enhance a wetland in Jenks and Howe Townships, Forest County.

The Forest Service accepted public comments for the Marienville ATV Connector and Wetland Restoration project on the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) from November 20, 2019 to December 20, 2019.

Based on public comments and the environmental analysis, it is the decision of the Forest Service to authorize construction of the approximately 12.9-miles of two-way ATV trail. With the designation of approximately 5.1-miles of Township Road 356 (Greeley Farm Road) as a dual-use road by Jenks Township, this decision to authorize construction of the 12.9-miles of trail on National Forest System lands is intended to establish an 18.1-mile ATV connector route that will provide access from the center of Marienville, Pennsylvania to the Marienville/Timberline ATV Trail system.

This ATV connector route lies within the Blue Jay/Duhring Intensive Use Area, defined in the Allegheny National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan as an area where the establishment of ATV recreational routes is a suitable activity. It also falls within portions of the ANF managed for late structural linkages (Management Area 2.2) and even-aged management (Management Area 3.0).

After receiving public comments, the ANF made modifications to the proposed route in order to reduce the potential for stream sedimentation and to address concerns where the trail is in close proximity to summer residences. This included trail relocation, as well as sound and speed tempering design features.

With this decision, the ANF will next develop design and construction documents as well as funding proposals to build the trail and restore the wetland segments.

The above map shows the location of the project proposals. If you would like more information, please contact Rob Fallon, District Ranger, at (814) 927-5799 or [email protected]

