Joyce A. Morrison, 77, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, following her courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.

Born on February 28, 1944, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Loretta Gilmore Dempsey. Joyce married her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 55 years, Gary L. Morrison on March 4, 1966.

Joyce was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1962, where she was a Varsity Cheerleader, Secretary of the Senior Class, and was a member of the Acapella Choir and National Honor Society. She then attended Slippery Rock University, graduating in 1966 with a degree in Health and Physical Education and was a proud Rockette (Cheerleader) and member of the American Association of University Women.

Joyce and Gary began their family with Joyce working as a substitute teacher with the DuBois, Hermitage, and Millcreek School Districts. After she raised her children, she began an 18-year career as a full-time teacher with the Millcreek School District, retiring from Westlake Middle School in Erie, PA.

Retiring to Gettysburg in 2001, she was a member of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and was a teacher at Vacation Bible School, delivered Meals on Wheels for 12 years, and served with the Adams County

Department of Aging for 6 years. Joyce was an avid Pickle Ball player and loved to sew, play golf, read, and gardening. She especially enjoyed traveling with Gary and being a Soccer, Cheerleading, and Ice Hockey fan, cheering on and supporting her grandchildren. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all.

Surviving in addition to her husband are daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Rick Mason; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Myung Morrison; siblings, William J. Dempsey, Jr., Lois Dempsey Smith, and Edward Dempsey; and her “pride and joy”, grandchildren: Zachary Mason, Alyssa Morrison, and Matthew Morrison.

Joyce was predeceased by brother, David Dempsey and by brother-in-law, Dick Logan.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service to celebrate Joyce’s life at 11:00 a.m. with her pastors Rev. Dr. David C. Wright and Rev. Louis A. Nyiri officiating.

Services will be streamed live at gettysburgpresbyterian.org (click view services).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church Organ Fund, 208 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

