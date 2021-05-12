Memorial Service Set for Craig J. McMahan

Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, February 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Clarion. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church with Rev. Jason Hunter, pastor presiding.

