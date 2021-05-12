Memorial Service Set for Thomas L. Callahan

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday in St. Joseph Church, Oil City for Thomas L. Callahan, 87, formerly of Oil City.

The V.E.T.S. Honor guard will provide Military Honors following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Callahan passed away May 3, 2021.

