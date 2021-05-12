 

SPONSORED: Check Out Redbank Chevrolet’s Featured Vehicles; A Portion of Sales Goes to Clarion County YMCA’s Annual Campaign!

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

redbank-yNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The month of May is in full swing, and Redbank Chevrolet is donating a portion from every vehicle sold this month to the Annual Campaign of the Clarion County YMCA. Check out their featured vehicles below.


Don’t miss out on your chance to help the YMCA with its annual campaign!



CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

MILES: 28,011
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $22,990

28040326376x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2014 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT

MILES: 55,538
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $18,990

28053423811x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2018 JEEP COMPASS Latitude

MILES: 62,905
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $18,990
28045766446x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET COLORADO 4WD Z71

MILES: 11,281
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $36,990

28045807304x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2018 GMC TERRAIN SLE

MILES: 30,548
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $25,990

28005226016x640 (1)CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet, meet their sales team, and ask about their CERTIFIED, Pre-Owned Vehicles!

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman.

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

